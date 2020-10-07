SushiSwap One Day Volume Tops $149.67 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 6th. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00005961 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 49.2% against the US dollar. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $79.53 million and $149.67 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020315 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00043141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009455 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $510.64 or 0.04828216 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00057453 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00032174 BTC.

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 126,146,215 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

SushiSwap Token Trading

SushiSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

