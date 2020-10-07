SushiSwap One Day Volume Tops $149.67 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $79.53 million and $149.67 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 49.2% lower against the US dollar. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00005961 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020315 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00043141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009455 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.64 or 0.04828216 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00057453 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00032174 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 126,146,215 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

SushiSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

