SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Buys 28,212 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,212 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 5.9% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 16,168 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 378,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 463,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.24. 8,247,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,026,947. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.75.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

