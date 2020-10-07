SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Buys 333 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.22. The company had a trading volume of 906,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,933. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $134.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.59.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.