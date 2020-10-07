SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 39.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $3.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.93. 255,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,318. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $199.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.62 and its 200-day moving average is $170.96.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.