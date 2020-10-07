SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Grows Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 597,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 15.9% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. owned 0.10% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $18,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,491,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,356,130. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.39.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

