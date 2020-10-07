SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,878,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,021,000 after acquiring an additional 45,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO stock traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $182.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,875. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.77 and a 200 day moving average of $161.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.