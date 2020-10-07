SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Has $838,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,077,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,127,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,001 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,454,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 385.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 447,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,488,000 after acquiring an additional 355,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,433,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG stock traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.56. 725,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,522. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $246.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.94.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.