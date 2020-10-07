SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Purchases 179 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 377,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 114.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,373,000.

VTV traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,286. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $121.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.08 and its 200-day moving average is $100.47.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

