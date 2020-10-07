SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Raises Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 2.2% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 171,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 17,975 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 156,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 44.6% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 438,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 81,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period.

IJR traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $74.56. 13,428,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,697,454. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.50.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

