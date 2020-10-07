SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 2.8% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,499,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,473 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,331,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,400,000 after acquiring an additional 14,239,074 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,366,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,385,000 after acquiring an additional 625,223 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $313,312,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,256,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,710,000 after acquiring an additional 355,657 shares during the period.

BSV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.85. 3,940,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,646. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.77. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

