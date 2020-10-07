SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Sells 19,713 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,713 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 67,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $60.25. 64,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,635. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.82 and its 200 day moving average is $53.15. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $62.85.

