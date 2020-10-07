Swipe Hits One Day Trading Volume of $78.04 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last week, Swipe has traded down 30.6% against the US dollar. Swipe has a market capitalization of $89.48 million and approximately $78.04 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe token can currently be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00011013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and P2PB2B.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00259657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00035615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00083847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.42 or 0.01532044 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00156746 BTC.

Swipe Token Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 289,722,904 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,166,934 tokens. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

