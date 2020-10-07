Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SCMWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised Swisscom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Swisscom has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $53.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.24. Swisscom has a 1 year low of $47.45 and a 1 year high of $58.84.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 14.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

