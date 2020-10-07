Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) Sets New 1-Year High at $86.87

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $86.87 and last traded at $86.87, with a volume of 457296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.12.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. 140166 reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $431.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.44.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $310.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.44 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.4253 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is 62.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the second quarter valued at $36,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1,116.4% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.