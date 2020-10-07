Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Trading Down 9.7%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s stock price fell 9.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.21. 1,151,774 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 594,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TALO. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average is $8.67. The stock has a market cap of $453.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 3.23.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $88.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.88 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Talos Energy news, insider Robert D. Abendschein bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,537.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TALO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 17.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the first quarter worth $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 62.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the second quarter worth $99,000.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

