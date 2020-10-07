Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.54 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will post $20.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $21.11 billion. Target posted sales of $18.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full year sales of $87.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $86.72 billion to $88.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $87.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $85.48 billion to $89.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.52.

NYSE:TGT traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,238,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.63 and a 200-day moving average of $124.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Target has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $162.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total transaction of $15,311,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 247,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,876,198.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,788,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,847 shares of company stock valued at $23,184,760. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 0.8% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,554 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 69,571 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 335,346 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,788,000 after purchasing an additional 162,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

