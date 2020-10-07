Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $119.01 Million

Equities analysts expect that Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) will announce sales of $119.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Taubman Centers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $125.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $111.46 million. Taubman Centers posted sales of $145.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Taubman Centers will report full year sales of $535.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $518.20 million to $586.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $549.26 million, with estimates ranging from $502.80 million to $580.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Taubman Centers.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $118.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 94.88% and a net margin of 30.09%. Taubman Centers’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Taubman Centers from $52.50 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.56.

Taubman Centers stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,297. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.31. Taubman Centers has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of -0.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 384.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 877,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,117,000 after purchasing an additional 696,057 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $456,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Taubman Centers by 205.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 440,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 296,159 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Taubman Centers during the 2nd quarter worth $1,552,000.

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

