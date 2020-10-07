Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Taubman Centers have declined over the past year but narrower than its industry’s fall. Moreover, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 funds from operations (FFO) per share remained unchanged over the past week. The company is likely to benefit from its solid portfolio, high-quality tenant roster and restructuring efforts. However, retail REITs, which were already battling store closures and tenant bankruptcy woes, have been affected due to low footfall at properties amid the pandemic-led social-distancing mandates and higher e-commerce adoption. This has emerged as a pressing concern for Taubman Centers, as the trend is considerably bringing down the demand for the retail real estate space and hindering mall-tenant sales. Additionally, it is expected to have an adverse impact on the tenants’ ability to pay rent.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Taubman Centers from $52.50 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Taubman Centers from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler cut Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.50 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.56.

Shares of TCO stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.00. 17,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,154. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of -0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.31. Taubman Centers has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($1.19). Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 94.88% and a net margin of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $118.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Taubman Centers will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 384.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 877,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,117,000 after acquiring an additional 696,057 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Taubman Centers by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Taubman Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Taubman Centers by 205.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 440,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,626,000 after buying an additional 296,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Taubman Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,552,000.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

