TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $77.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Holdings Limited is an Internet service portal. Tencent provides value-added Internet, mobile and telecom services and online advertising. Tencent’s leading Internet platforms in China are QQ Instant Messenger, QQ.com, QQ Games, Qzone, 3g.QQ.com, SoSo, PaiPai and Tenpay. It has brought together China’s largest Internet community, to meet the various needs of Internet users including communication, information, entertainment, e-commerce and others. Tencent Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.00.

TCEHY opened at $68.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.44. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $72.95.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.01 billion. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 24.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

