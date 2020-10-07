Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) were up 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.91 and last traded at $27.81. Approximately 1,260,109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,022,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on THC shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -52.55, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.46.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $1.97. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 471,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 74,483 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

