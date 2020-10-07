Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) were up 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.91 and last traded at $27.81. Approximately 1,260,109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,022,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.83.
Several research analysts recently commented on THC shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -52.55, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.46.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 471,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 74,483 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.
About Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
