TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of inhalation products for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases and lung conditions. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on TFFP. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TFF Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of TFFP stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.13. The firm has a market cap of $388.69 million and a PE ratio of -5.76. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $18.82.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 856,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 277,300 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,268,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

