The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading Down 6.8%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was down 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $159.33 and last traded at $159.54. Approximately 46,966,891 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 30,885,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. 140166 lowered their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.39.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.14 and its 200 day moving average is $159.67. The stock has a market cap of $90.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 1.37.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 84,338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,236 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 23,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 390.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 245 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

