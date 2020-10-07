The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.21 Billion

Analysts expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to announce $18.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.76 billion and the highest is $18.53 billion. The Procter & Gamble posted sales of $17.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full year sales of $72.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $72.28 billion to $73.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $75.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $74.14 billion to $76.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Procter & Gamble.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.60.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PG. First Command Bank grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.70. 4,640,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,494,320. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $141.70.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

