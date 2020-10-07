The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RSTGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS RSTGF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.75. 1,340 shares of the stock were exchanged. The Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

