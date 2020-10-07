the Rubicon Project (NASDAQ:MGNI) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of the Rubicon Project (NASDAQ:MGNI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MGNI. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of the Rubicon Project in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of the Rubicon Project in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of the Rubicon Project from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Get the Rubicon Project alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $7.99 on Friday. the Rubicon Project has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $880.91 million, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.56.

the Rubicon Project (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $42.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 million. the Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 32.44% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. Equities research analysts predict that the Rubicon Project will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $38,243.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 417,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,098.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $224,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 643,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,195.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About the Rubicon Project

Magnite Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for the Rubicon Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for the Rubicon Project and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.