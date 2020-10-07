The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SPAR) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.72

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.72 and last traded at $21.48, with a volume of 359709 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $755.30 million, a P/E ratio of -126.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 79.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25,984 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 68.6% in the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 360,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 146,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 263,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the following three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

