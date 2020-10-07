The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.0% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 89.6% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $2.44 on Tuesday, reaching $120.93. 9,040,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,436,320. The company has a market cap of $218.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

