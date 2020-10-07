Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.98 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020

Equities analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) will announce ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.67). Theravance Biopharma posted earnings of ($1.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($4.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.61) to ($3.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.79) to ($2.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Theravance Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,431. The firm has a market cap of $952.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.44. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.99.

In related news, insider Brett K. Haumann sold 25,000 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $457,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,629,844.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 17,103 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $307,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 436.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.