Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.98 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) will announce ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.67). Theravance Biopharma posted earnings of ($1.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($4.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.61) to ($3.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.79) to ($2.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Theravance Biopharma.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Theravance Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,431. The firm has a market cap of $952.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.44. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.99.

In related news, insider Brett K. Haumann sold 25,000 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $457,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,629,844.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 17,103 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $307,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 436.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.