Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.5% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,491,896,000 after buying an additional 1,929,802 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,771,494,000 after buying an additional 1,242,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,503,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,684,029,000 after buying an additional 165,895 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,621,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,210,756,000 after buying an additional 376,531 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,469,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,257,091,000 after buying an additional 22,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total transaction of $1,294,858.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,773,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.58, for a total transaction of $10,114,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,785,584.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $468.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $452.27.

TMO stock traded down $4.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $445.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,197,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,816. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $452.68. The company has a market cap of $176.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $426.08 and a 200 day moving average of $369.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

