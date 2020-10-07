Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to announce earnings per share of $1.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Thor Industries reported earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $7.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $9.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share.

THO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Thor Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Northcoast Research raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 339.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at $110,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THO stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.17. 16,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,725. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.01 and its 200-day moving average is $87.62. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Thor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $121.33.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

