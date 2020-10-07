Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Down 9.3%

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) fell 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $4.90. 7,245,924 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 8,355,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

A number of research firms have commented on TLRY. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $7.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $623.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $50.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.99 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 259.60% and a negative return on equity of 77.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 116,668 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $897,176.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,193,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,248,445.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Auerbach sold 279,608 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $2,035,546.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 398,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,888.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,517,942 shares of company stock valued at $8,780,585. Company insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Tilray by 192.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilray in the second quarter worth about $114,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Tilray by 345.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

