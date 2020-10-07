Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Shares Up 1.8%

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY)’s stock price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.51 and last traded at $8.45. 26,441 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 55,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.61.

Top Glove Co. Bhd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TGLVY)

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves in Malaysia. The company offers latex, nitrile, thermoplastic elastomer, vinyl, and polychloroprene and polyisoprene surgical gloves. It also produces and sells concentrate latex, formers, chemicals, chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products.

