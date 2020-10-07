Topline Capital Management, Ll Acquires 27,708 Shares of Heritage Global Inc (OTCMKTS:HGBL) Stock

Heritage Global Inc (OTCMKTS:HGBL) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 27,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $51,536.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,311,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 2nd, Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 848,937 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $1,485,639.75.

Shares of HGBL stock remained flat at $$1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday. 167,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,593. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84. Heritage Global Inc has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Heritage Global had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 36.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the asset liquidation business. Its asset liquidation business consists primarily of the auction, appraisal, and asset advisory services; mergers and acquisitions advisory services and the accounts receivable brokerage services; and the purchase and sale, including at auction, of industrial machinery and equipment, real estate, inventories, accounts receivable, and distressed debt.

