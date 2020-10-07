Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.59 Per Share

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.589 per share by the bank on Saturday, October 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank has raised its dividend payment by 33.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a payout ratio of 61.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.2%.

Shares of TD stock opened at $47.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $58.40.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.99 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.84%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BofA Securities lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

