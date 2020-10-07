Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.79

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share on Saturday, October 31st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$63.28 on Wednesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$49.01 and a one year high of C$77.72. The company has a market cap of $114.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$63.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$60.08.

TD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$60.50 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Fundamental Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$66.47 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$61.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$70.18.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

