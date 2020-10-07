TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.79% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get TPG Specialty Lending alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised TPG Specialty Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on TPG Specialty Lending from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised TPG Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded TPG Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

TSLX stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,986. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.02. TPG Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $23.67.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.85 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 40.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TPG Specialty Lending will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other TPG Specialty Lending news, Director Hurley Doddy acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $26,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,661.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judy S. Slotkin bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.46 per share, with a total value of $138,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $138,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $199,265 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Strs Ohio grew its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,761,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,499,000 after acquiring an additional 855,768 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new position in TPG Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,932,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 274.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 328,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 241,067 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC grew its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 736,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after acquiring an additional 184,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP grew its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 229,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 100,243 shares in the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.