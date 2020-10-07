Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,966 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Trade Desk worth $19,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,529,000. 71.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.00, for a total value of $565,440.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,664. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,135 shares in the company, valued at $11,567,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,029 shares of company stock worth $3,447,471. Corporate insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD traded up $11.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $585.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,558. The company has a fifty day moving average of $467.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.16. Trade Desk Inc has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $597.50. The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.16, a P/E/G ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTD. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $320.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens cut Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.73.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

