TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransAlta is Canada’s largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered TransAlta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Monday, July 6th. CIBC lowered TransAlta from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TransAlta from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.15.

Shares of NYSE TAC opened at $6.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.92. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $315.26 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 4.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TransAlta by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,169,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,238 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in TransAlta by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,796,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TransAlta by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,588,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 797,999 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TransAlta by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,294,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 620,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in TransAlta by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,222,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 103,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

