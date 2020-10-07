Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRVN. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Trevena from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Guggenheim began coverage on Trevena in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Trevena from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut Trevena from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Trevena in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.56.

Shares of TRVN stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $413.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54. Trevena has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 16.25, a current ratio of 16.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Equities research analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVN. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 186.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trevena during the second quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 116.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 50.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevena during the second quarter valued at $111,000. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

