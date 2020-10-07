TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank. The Bank conducts a commercial banking business including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and making commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. TriCo Bancshares presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $26.47 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $41.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average of $28.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.22). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.33%.

In other TriCo Bancshares news, CEO Richard P. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 35,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

