Trident Group (TRDT) Price Hits $0.0014

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded 97.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last seven days, Trident Group has traded down 50% against the dollar. One Trident Group token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and IDEX. Trident Group has a market cap of $1,755.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00259202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00036057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00083917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.94 or 0.01527445 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00157347 BTC.

About Trident Group

Trident Group’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident . Trident Group’s official message board is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident . The official website for Trident Group is www.tridentgroup.io

Buying and Selling Trident Group

Trident Group can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trident Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trident Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

