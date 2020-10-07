Truefg LLC Acquires 831 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Truefg LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.8% of Truefg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Truefg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 156,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 49,623 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000.

SPLG stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.02. The company had a trading volume of 166,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,741,486. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average of $36.18. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $42.14.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

