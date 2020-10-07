Truefg LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Truefg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.0% of Truefg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Truefg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420,244 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,438 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,192,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,617,000 after purchasing an additional 354,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,253,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,975,000 after purchasing an additional 405,545 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $5.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $341.69. 273,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,026,381. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $360.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $339.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

