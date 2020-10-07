Truefg LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Truefg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 15.4% of Truefg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Truefg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $22,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,790,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,783,000. MEMBERS Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,410,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,759,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,636,000 after purchasing an additional 411,959 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.35. 89,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,732. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.99.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

