Truefg LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Truefg LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Truefg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Truefg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,135. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.94. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

