Truefg LLC Has $22.83 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Truefg LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 780,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,709 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 15.9% of Truefg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Truefg LLC owned about 0.29% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $22,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stearns Financial Services Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.84. 74,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,917. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.36. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

