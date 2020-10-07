Truefg LLC Has $5.29 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Truefg LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Truefg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Truefg LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.33. The company had a trading volume of 89,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,656. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $38.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.48.

