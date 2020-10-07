Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1,097.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $283,884.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Nichols Thompson bought 6,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,367. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFC traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $41.73. The company had a trading volume of 153,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,639,197. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.48.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.31.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

