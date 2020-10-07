TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.25.

TUIFY stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. TUI has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TUI had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $79.05 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that TUI will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

